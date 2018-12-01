Man sentenced to death for raping, murdering six-year-old

December 1, 2018

 

Additional Sessions Judge Usman Wali has awarded three death sentences to a man accused of raping and murdering a six-year old girl.

The child had gone missing during a wedding ceremony on January 26, 2017. Her body was found in a field the next day.

The Dera Ismail Khan police had later arrested Muhammad Bilal, a relative of the deceased.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to raping and murdering the child.

The medico legal report had confirmed that Usman had raped her and then strangulated her to death.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs900,000, which will be paid to the victim’s family.

 
 
 

