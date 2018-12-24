Man kills sister, her friend for ‘honour’ in Lahore

A man killed his sister and her friend in an alleged honour killing in Manawan, Lahore, SAMAA TV reported on Monday.

The family said the suspect, identified as Azeem, beat up the victims with bricks and sticks in their own house. According to the family, U* was visiting N*, who is Azeem’s sister. On finding out about U’s visit, Azeem murdered them both.

The girl’s paternal uncle said the suspect called over his sister’s friend with an intention to kill him. Meanwhile, U’s brother, Saleem, said the police have initiated an inquiry.

Related: Four killed in Kohistan in suspected honour killing

Investigation officer Shahid Ali said the suspect managed to flee the scene. A case has been registered and further investigation is under way.

*Names withheld to protect identity