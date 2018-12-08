Man dies after being assaulted with spoons and rolling pin by family

December 8, 2018




A man was killed by his wife and children after a domestic dispute turned ugly in Karachi's Alfalah society.

Police said that the family first tried to make it look like an accident but later the wife and children confessed to killing the man.

The investigation revealed that the man, identified as Abdul Sattar, was attacked with a rolling pin, spoons and a cricket bat.

The woman, Hameeda, told the police that the couple had an argument and that the altercation became physical after their children returned home.

The accused have been sent to jail after a case was registered against them.
 
 
 

See Also

Pakistan trounce UAE by nine wickets in Emerging Asia Cup fixture

December 8, 2018 1:12 pm

Court sentences former NICL head Ayaz Niazi to seven years in jail

December 8, 2018 12:33 pm

Rain expected across the country from Sunday to Tuesday

December 8, 2018 11:59 am

Gang of Chinese consulate attackers arrested, says Sindh IG

December 7, 2018 9:33 pm

Sindh government files review petition against demolition of shops in Karachi

December 7, 2018 3:03 pm

UAE trounce Bangladesh in Emerging Asia Cup fixture

December 7, 2018 11:41 am

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.