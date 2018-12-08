Man dies after being assaulted with spoons and rolling pin by family

Police said that the family first tried to make it look like an accident but later the wife and children confessed to killing the man.The investigation revealed that the man, identified as Abdul Sattar, was attacked with a rolling pin, spoons and a cricket bat.The woman, Hameeda, told the police that the couple had an argument and that the altercation became physical after their children returned home.The accused have been sent to jail after a case was registered against them.