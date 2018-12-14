Man commits suicide after killing childhood friend in Faisalabad

December 14, 2018

A man shot himself after killing his friend in Faisalabad’s Mansoorabad.

A fight broke out between them when Waqas went to meet Sajjad on Thursday night. Sajjad lived in an 80-yard school,  he was its principal. The two were childhood friends.

The neighbours called the police when they heard gunshots. The police have started an investigation. The bodies have been sent for postmortem.

