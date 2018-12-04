Man arrested for selling e-cigarettes to children in Jhelum

A man was arrested on Tuesday for selling e-cigarettes to school going children in Jhelum.

He was after the principal of a school found e-cigarettes in the bags of some students.

The school has issued notices to the police and parents. E-cigarettes and sheesha have become quite common among school children recently.

In 2017, a recent study has revealed that the use of e-cigarettes and alternative tobacco products may lead to increased tobacco use.

The increasing use of alternative tobacco products, such as water pipes and e-cigarettes, by children under the age of 18 is a burgeoning public health crisis, said researchers from NYU Langone Medical Center in the study published in Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA). There is a misperception that alternative tobacco products are safer than cigarettes, but the evidence says otherwise. Other researchers have demonstrated that a typical 45-minute hookah session is equivalent to smoking as many as five packs of cigarettes, Weitzman said.

The increasing popularity of alternative tobacco products threatens to undermine the gains seen in the last several years with the decline in cigarette use.