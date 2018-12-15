LPG price goes up amid gas shortage in Sindh

The price of LPG went up on Saturday as most of Sindh continued to experience a natural gas shortage.

LPG cylinders were sold at Rs2,000 in Karachi. The prices have increased by Rs10 to Rs15 per kilogram. LPG prices were also increased in Larkana and Hyderabad.

Due to the low pressure of natural gas across Sindh, the prices of rotis in Larkana and Sukkur were also increased by Rs2 and in Hyderabad, the people were forced to cook food using coal and wood.

Residents of the province have been without CNG, and largely without affordable public transport, for seven days. They have had to use costly rickshaws and taxis, whose fares have skyrocketed in the past week.

Related: CNG supply in Sindh stopped again after 30-minute resumption

The Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) initially said there were issues at the Gambat gas fields, however, after sources in the PPL refuted this, the SSGC took a U-turn. Gas supply hasn’t been halted because of technical issues, said Shehbaz Islam, an SSGC representative.

He said the supply hadn’t been completely shut off but was actually reduced.