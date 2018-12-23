Local body by-polls: PPP maintains lead in Sindh as results pour in

Voters in 65 constituencies in Sindh’s 29 districts headed to the polls Sunday morning to elect their local government representatives. Voting continued across the province till 4pm.

PPP appears to be in the lead as results have started pouring in. The party managed to win one seat in Hyderabad, one in Sukkur, two in Badin, one in Umerkot, and two in Khairpur.

MQM-Pakistan secured one seat in Hyderabad, Grant Democratic Alliance secured a seat in Sukkur, PML-F in Umerkot. Two independent candidates secured victory in Khairpur.

In KP, PTI claimed four seats in Swat, ANP three, PML-N two and one seat was won by an independent candidate.

Out of the five union councils in Bannu, JUI won three and PTI and an independent candidate won one seat each.