Like father, like son: Zardari says Bilawal won’t scare easily

December 27, 2018
 





Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is exactly like his father, he won't scare easily, remarked former president Asif Ali Zardari. 

Zardari was addressing a PPP rally in Garhi Khuda Bux on Thursday. The party is observing the 11th death anniversary of its slain leader Benazir Bhutto.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry hinted that government has placed Zardari on the no-fly list. Zardari remarked that they [the government] has challenged us once again. "We are not scared of their tactics," he said.

Related: After 11 years, PPP supporters still ask ‘who killed Benazir Bhutto?’

He criticised the PTI-led government's performance in the first 100 days. "What have they done for the people? I had given people BB cards and increased the price of wheat. Someone who knows how to work understands the importance of the first 100 days," he said.

They have done nothing but bicker about the opposition on television. "We will rewin the elections, they can't run the country," he said. The government has no ideology. "We will combat them in courts too. We will fight them wherever we can," Zardari added.

 
 
 


