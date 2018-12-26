LHC seeks reply from Punjab’s information minister, others in Basant case

The Lahore High Court directed on Wednesday the Punjab Information Minister Fayazul Hasan Chohan, provincial chief secretary and inspector-general to submit their replies in a plea challenging the celebration of Basant in Lahore.

At the previous hearing, the LHC had asked the Punjab government to submit a reply on why it wants to celebrate Basant.

Punjab government’s decision to lift the 12-year-old ban on Basant was challenged in the Lahore High Court on December 19 by Advocate Safdar Shaheen.

The petitioner argued that the festival’s major activity of kite flying had turned into a blood sport. He added that kite flying had led to the loss of many lives.

Advocate Shaheen said allowing a celebration that resulted in the loss of human lives was unconstitutional.

On December 18, much to the delight of the public, Chohan had announced that Basant would be celebrated in Lahore once again. However, celebrations should remain within the prescribed rules and regulations of kite flying for public safety, he had said.

There was a ban on kite flying during both of Shehbaz Sharif’s tenures as Punjab chief minister.