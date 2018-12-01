Lahore to Khanewal motorway closed after fog creeps in

Bahawalpur, Sadiqabad, Manchanabad, Toba Tek Singh, Pakpattan, Arifwala and other areas have been affected by the fog, reported SAMAA TV correspondent Sultan Sidhu.Due to its intensity, visibility is low and traffic has been affected.The Motorway Police are advising drivers to use fog lights to ensure they can see what’s in front of them and avoid accidents.Weather across the country is turning colder as Pakistan braces for the winter.