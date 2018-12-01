Lahore to Khanewal motorway closed after fog creeps in

December 1, 2018




After various areas in Punjab were hit by fog Saturday morning, the motorway between Lahore and Khanewal has been closed.

Bahawalpur, Sadiqabad, Manchanabad, Toba Tek Singh, Pakpattan, Arifwala and other areas have been affected by the fog, reported SAMAA TV correspondent Sultan Sidhu.

Related: Weather in Karachi will get colder but there are still no chances of rain

Due to its intensity, visibility is low and traffic has been affected.

The Motorway Police are advising drivers to use fog lights to ensure they can see what’s in front of them and avoid accidents.

Weather across the country is turning colder as Pakistan braces for the winter.
 
 
 

See Also

Traffic on MA Jinnah Road from Numaish to Capri to be blocked from Saturday

November 30, 2018 2:57 pm

Audi tests miniature self-flying taxi during Drone Week

November 28, 2018 10:58 am

Punjab govt imposes Section 144 for one week

November 24, 2018 4:15 pm

Your guide to routes in Karachi on Rabiul Awwal 12

November 20, 2018 3:44 pm

Government is making a separate track for motorcyclists on Karachi’s Shahrae Faisal

November 20, 2018 1:30 pm

After Lahore, smog engulfs Karachi

November 14, 2018 1:20 pm

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.