Lahore-Rawalpindi Motorway closed as fog engulfs Punjab

According to the Motorway Police, the route from Lahore to Rawalpindi has been closed for traffic, as has the motorway from Faisalabad to Gojra.Motorists are advised to use GT Road to travel from Lahore to Islamabad.Officials are advising motorists to drive slowly and carefully and use their fog lights.To find out whether the road you’re planning to take is clear, you can call the 130 helpline.The Meteorological department has said that rain is expected in Lahore on Sunday. If it does rain, the fog is likely to dissipate.With additional reporting by Bilal Akbar