NAB arrests Saad Rafique, brother in Paragon housing scandal

They were detained after the Lahore High Court rejected on Tuesday their petition on bail extension. On December 5, their interim bail was extended till December 11, Tuesday.The National Accountability Bureau had issued their arrest warrants in the Paragon housing scam. Saad Rafique's name came up in an investigation into corruption in Railways Ministry, and Ashiana and Paragon housing scams, according to the NAB.Rafique is accused of holding major shares in Paragon City, however, he denies this and says he only owns a few houses and land in the society.According to NAB, Saad Rafique colluded with his wife, brother, Qaiser Amin Butt and Nadeem Zia to form Paragon Housing Society. The Lahore Development Authority remarked that the housing project was unapproved.The former federal minister is accused of misusing his authority and causing billions of rupees loss to the country.Opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif was arrested by NAB from its office on October 6 over allegations of cancelling the construction contract of a company that won the bidding process and gave it to Lahore Casa Developers instead. This incurred a loss of Rs6 million to the national exchequer.Lahore Casa Developers is a proxy of Paragon City, which is said to be owned by Rafique.After his bail petition was rejected, Saad Rafique said that his arrest is just a "mockery of justice".“For how long the mockery of justice and the Constitution will go on?” he asked while addressing PML-N supporters outside the Lahore High Court. NAB is playing the role of a slave, said a charged Saad as talks to his supporters.“No evidence against us was presented in the court,” he said. They are trying to prove that we are the owners of a society, but no paper, account or document, Rafique added.PML-N has submitted an application in the National Assembly for the issuance of Khawaja Saad Rafique's production order.The party wants Rafique to attend the ongoing session of the National Assembly