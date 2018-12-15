Lahore court releases two suspects in Indian spy Sarabjit Singh murder case

December 15, 2018

AFP photo

A court in Lahore on Saturday ordered to release two suspects accused of murdering Indian spy Sarabjit Singh inside Kot Lakhpat jail in 2013.

The additional sessions judge issued ordered to released Amir Tanba and Mudasir Munir after the witnesses retracted their statements.

Related story: Sarabjit Singh’s body sent to India

Singh had suffered injuries in the head after he was assaulted with bricks by fellow prisoners in April, 2013. He was taken to Lahore’s Jinnah hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Singh was convicted of spying and sentenced to death in 1991.

His real name was Manjit Singh. He was accused of involvement in the 1990 bomb attacks in Lahore and Faisalabad in which 14 people died.

 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

AJK government wants to open religious sites for Hindus, Sikhs and Buddhists pilgrims

December 15, 2018 7:59 pm

Sri Lanka beat India to clinch 2018 Emerging Asia Cup

December 15, 2018 6:14 pm

Brothers awarded death sentence for blasphemy in Jhelum, says UK group

December 15, 2018 6:06 pm

Kohli steadies India following loss of early wickets

December 15, 2018 3:42 pm

Pakistan hockey team’s head coach Tauqeer Dar steps down

December 15, 2018 2:38 pm

Indian news anchor dies after falling off her flat’s balcony

December 15, 2018 12:17 am

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.