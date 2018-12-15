Lahore court releases two suspects in Indian spy Sarabjit Singh murder case

A court in Lahore on Saturday ordered to release two suspects accused of murdering Indian spy Sarabjit Singh inside Kot Lakhpat jail in 2013.

The additional sessions judge issued ordered to released Amir Tanba and Mudasir Munir after the witnesses retracted their statements.

Singh had suffered injuries in the head after he was assaulted with bricks by fellow prisoners in April, 2013. He was taken to Lahore’s Jinnah hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Singh was convicted of spying and sentenced to death in 1991.

His real name was Manjit Singh. He was accused of involvement in the 1990 bomb attacks in Lahore and Faisalabad in which 14 people died.