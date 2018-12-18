KP journalists protest layoffs for second consecutive day

To protest the mass layoffs by media organisations across the country, the journalists of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa boycotted assembly proceedings for the second consecutive day on Tuesday.

The token boycott was aimed at compelling the government to intervene and constitute a parliamentary committee for discussion on the issue.

On Monday, the KP journalists walked out of the assembly after the issue was raised by Awami National Party leader Sardar Hussain Babak, saying that a media organisation has fired over 500 of its staff, including journalists, and 71 staffers in KP.

He was referring to the Jang Group, which recently announced to shut down five of its newspapers overnight.