KP govt wants existing laws to apply to erstwhile PATA

December 12, 2018

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government tabled on Wednesday a bill seeking continuation of laws, rules and regulations in the erstwhile provincially administered tribal areas.

Law Minister Sultan Muhammad Khan tabled the bill, titled ‘Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Continuation of Laws in the Erstwhile Provincially Administered Tribal Areas’, in the KP assembly.

In May, the National Assembly passed a bill on the merger of KP and FATA. It became to be known as the Constitution (Twenty-fifth Amendment) Act, 2018.

Under the amendment, all the laws, regulations, by-laws, rules and notifications in the erstwhile PATA (the Malakand Division of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) lost their legal grounds. The government issued an ordinance in May to give them legal cover.

Related: Why haven’t courts opened yet in ex-Fata tribal districts, ask judges

The ordinance completed its 90 days in September, according to KP officials.

The home and tribal affairs department tried to issue another ordinance for the continuation of laws, but the KP advocate general advised against it. “He remarked that it should be legislated through the assembly,” said an official, adding that the law department asked the tribal affairs department to send the draft for vetting.

“The laws, rules and regulations prevailing in the erstwhile PATA could not be repealed just like that. It would open another pandora box since we don’t have proper setup in KP to deal with the issues that would arise,” the official said.

Related: Court throws out Fata interim rules, gives Islamabad, KP a month to set up courts

We have stopped all notifications pertaining to erstwhile PATA, untll the legislation of this bill, the official remarked. “Currently, PATA has the same system like the one existing in Peshawar,” he said.

The tabled bill also seek to continue Actions (in Aid of Civil Powers) Regulations 2011, which gives legal powers to armed forces to take action and make arrests.

Moreover, it empowers the home secretary and tribal affairs department to give policing powers to provincial and federal levies force.

 
 

