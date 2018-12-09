KP govt to preserve cultural heritage of Kalash community

The government has allotted Rs560 million for the development of tourist spots in Chitral since it has always been famous among foreigners.“Now, Chitral will be one of the country's tourist spots as work on its infrastructure and the process of uplifting and beautification is in the process,” said KP Senior Minister for Tourism, Culture, Archaeology and Museums, Sports and Youth Affairs Atif Khan.“We have selected three different places for the project. Their language, people, civilization and culture is very different,” he added.However, Rs150 million will be spent on the Kalash community through different projects and Rs60 million has been allotted for the Kalash graveyard.