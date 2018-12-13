KP govt approves Rs5.6b development budget for tribal districts

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has approved Rs5.6 billion development budget for the tribal districts.

Since the merger of KP and FATA in May, this the first time that the KP government has announced a development programme for tribal areas. Twenty-one schemes in the sectors of education, health, irrigation and regional development were approved during the meeting of the KP Development Working Party.

The schemes include programmes being run with the help of international donor agencies such as USAID, World Food Programme, Asian Development.