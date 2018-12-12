KP government ready to hold polls in tribal district in April: Yousafzai

December 12, 2018

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is ready to hold elections on provincial assembly seats in tribal districts in April, KP Information Minister Shaukat Yousafzai said Wednesday.

“The delimitations will be completed by January 30,” the minister told reporters after an apex committee meeting in Peshawar. “The draft of local government law will be tabled in the assembly.” The minister said that the government has decided to merge all the directorates of FATA secretariat, adding that all non-operational schools and hospitals will be made functional.

There are 25 tehsils in the tribal districts and the government will soon give advertise jobs for the area.

 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

KP govt wants existing laws to apply to erstwhile PATA

December 12, 2018 6:08 pm

What Daish taught Orakzai’s Hindus and Muslims about themselves

December 12, 2018 3:53 pm

Religious seminaries on main roads will be relocated, decides Sindh apex committee

December 10, 2018 10:05 pm

Sindh wants street crimes involving weapons to be tried under the anti-terror law 

December 10, 2018 2:46 pm

Why haven’t courts opened yet in ex-Fata tribal districts, ask judges

November 28, 2018 11:42 am

Bombs don’t stop these Khyber kids from books

November 24, 2018 9:02 am

 
 
 
 
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

Samaa Digital

Taha Anis

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.