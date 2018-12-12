KP government ready to hold polls in tribal district in April: Yousafzai

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is ready to hold elections on provincial assembly seats in tribal districts in April, KP Information Minister Shaukat Yousafzai said Wednesday.

“The delimitations will be completed by January 30,” the minister told reporters after an apex committee meeting in Peshawar. “The draft of local government law will be tabled in the assembly.” The minister said that the government has decided to merge all the directorates of FATA secretariat, adding that all non-operational schools and hospitals will be made functional.

There are 25 tehsils in the tribal districts and the government will soon give advertise jobs for the area.