KP finance department releases Rs100m for merged districts

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has released Rs100 million for the administrative expenses of the newly merged tribal districts.

The finance department has sent a letter to the accounts department and the State Bank for the transfer of the amount. The funds have been transferred to the merged districts as bridge financing to meet the expenses of the district administrations, including the cost of fuel, electricity, telephone, internet, and transport repair.

The merged districts will return the amount in lump-sum to the finance department after they get funds from the Ministry of States and Frontier Regions.