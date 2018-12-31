KP finance department releases Rs100m for merged districts

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has released Rs100 million for the administrative expenses of the newly merged tribal districts.
The finance department has sent a letter to the accounts department and the State Bank for the transfer of the amount. The funds have been transferred to the merged districts as bridge financing to meet the expenses of the district administrations, including the cost of fuel, electricity, telephone, internet, and transport repair.
The merged districts will return the amount in lump-sum to the finance department after they get funds from the Ministry of States and Frontier Regions.
Out of the Rs100 million, Rs15 million each have been allocated to North Waziristan and South Waziristan, Rs5 million to District Khyber, Rs18 million to District Mohmand, Rs10 million to Bajaur, Rs17 million to District Orakzai and Rs20 million to District Kurram.
A senior official of the finance department told Samaa Digital that it will start financial management of the merged districts after July 2019. The present money transfer is a loan which the merged districts secretariat will return.