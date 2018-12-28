KP Ehtesab Commission dissolved, all cases to be transferred to Anti-Corruption Establishment

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly repealed on Friday the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ehtesab Commission Act, 2014 under which the KP Ehtesab Commission was established.

The assembly dissolved the commission by passing the KP Ehtesab Commission (Repeal) Act, 2018.

The bill transfers all the complaints received by the KP Ehtesab Commission on which inquiries have been initiated to the Anti-Corruption Establishment. Similarly, all the pending inquiries and investigations initiated by the Directorate General of the KP Ehtesab Commission were also transferred to the Anti-Corruption Establishment, which will further inquire and investigate them.

The pending references before the ehtesab courts were transferred to the anti-corruption court for further examination.

The services of the contractual employees of the KP Ehtesab Commission were terminated while the regular employees have been given the option of taking a golden handshake or carrying on their services as surplus employees of the KP government.

When Law Minister Sultan Muhammad Khan moved a resolution to legislate the bill, it was met with hoots from the opposition. Sadar Hussain Babak of the ANP said that the opposition resisted when the Ehtesab Commission bill was brought in the house in 2014 for the establishment of the commission as the KP Anti-Corruption Establishment was already working but the government did not listen.