KP CM orders swift inquiry into rape and murder of three-year-old in Havelian

After a three-year-old girl was raped and murdered in Havelian, Abbottabad, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan took notice on Thursday and ordered the authorities to ensure the inquiry is completed quickly and the culprit brought to justice.

He has ordered the authorities to conduct an inquiry and submit a report to him immediately in order to provide justice to the family.

The chief minister has ordered a provincial government representative to stay in contact with the local authorities and monitor their progress in the case so that the culprit can be given a strict punishment.

The representative, Ajmal Wazir, said that the government is working to ensure the inquiry is completed quickly. He said they are in contact with the police and local authorities and are working together to find the culprit.