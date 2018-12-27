KP CM orders swift inquiry into rape and murder of three-year-old in Havelian

December 27, 2018

After a three-year-old girl was raped and murdered in Havelian, Abbottabad, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan took notice on Thursday and ordered the authorities to ensure the inquiry is completed quickly and the culprit brought to justice.

He has ordered the authorities to conduct an inquiry and submit a report to him immediately in order to provide justice to the family.

The chief minister has ordered a provincial government representative to stay in contact with the local authorities and monitor their progress in the case so that the culprit can be given a strict punishment.

The representative, Ajmal Wazir, said that the government is working to ensure the inquiry is completed quickly. He said they are in contact with the police and local authorities and are working together to find the culprit.

 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

Man kills himself, five family members in Peshawar

December 26, 2018 5:20 pm

Seven more suspects held in nine-year-old Lahore girl’s rape, murder case

December 22, 2018 7:27 pm

Nine-year-old Lahore girl’s uncle, two others undergo DNA test in rape, murder case

December 20, 2018 11:04 pm

Nine-year-old girl raped, murdered in Lahore

December 20, 2018 9:02 am

Woman murders former fiancé’s children for revenge in Sheikhupura

December 19, 2018 11:01 am

Ninth grader shot dead by classmate in Abbottabad

December 13, 2018 12:06 pm

 
 
 
 
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

Aftab Siddiqui

Muhammad Toheed

Samaa Digital

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.