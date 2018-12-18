KP CM not give clean chit in Malam Jabba land allotment case: NAB

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) clarified on Tuesday that it hasn’t given a “clean chit” to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan in the Malam Jabba land allotment case.

On December 17, the KP CM had appeared before NAB investigators. CM Khan said that it was his first and last appearance before NAB in the case and he was given a “clean chit” by the accountability watch dog.

In a statement, NAB said that CM Khan could be summoned again any time for further investigation.

Former KP chief minister Pervez Khattak, former additional chief secretary Khalid Pervez, managing director Tourism Corporation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mushtaq Khan and some other officials had also been summoned by the NAB in the past for questioning.

The former PTI-led KP government is accused of illegally leasing 275 acres of land in Malam Jabba. According to NAB, the protected forest could not be used for any other purpose under the KP Forest Ordinance, 2002.