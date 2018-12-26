KP Assembly session adjourned amid ruckus over Nawaz’s conviction

Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) lawmakers in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly staged a protest in the assembly over the accountability court’s judgement in Nawaz Sharif’s case. The ruckus compelled speaker Mushtaq Ghani to adjourn the sittings.

PML-N lawmaker Sobia Shahid started the protest by bringing a placard to the house and shouting slogans in favour of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif demanding his immediate release.

She took the placard to the speaker’s desk and started shouting against the judgment of the accountability court.

Joining Sobia, all PML-N lawmakers started chanting slogans from their seats. The situation got out of control when PTI lawmakers started chanting counter slogans, forcing the speaker to adjourn the sitting until Friday.

Earlier, during the question hour, KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan directed the officers and heads of departments to take the assembly questions seriously and reply in time otherwise he would take stern action against noncompliance.

Nighat Orakzai of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) drew the chief minister’s attention towards the lethargy of departments in dealing with the questions submitted by legislators in the House.

Ghani said he has already issued a ruling on the subject and directed the departments to submit the answers nine days in advance before they are put on the agenda list. “My ruling was not obeyed and the answers to the questions are sometimes sent on the same day when they are present on the agenda,” Ghani lamented.

The House approved two questions for detailed discussion, including one on district-wise developmental funds allocated and released in the last 5 years and another on the posting of non-cadre officers on scheduled posts in the province.

Meanwhile, the House passed three separate bills relating to the service regularisation of the transport and elementary and secondary education departments.

A Fateha khawani was also held for former MNA Ali Raza Abidi who was killed in a gun attack outside his residence in Karachi’s DHA Tuesday night.