Khan assures Tahirul Qadri of transparent probe into Model Town case

Prime Minister Imran Khan assured Pakistan Awami Tahreek of a transparent and just probe into the Model Town case.

The two leaders spoke on the phone on Thursday. Qadri thanked the premier for the role of the government in forming a new joint investigation team.

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court disposed of the suo motu notice taken on the PAT’s request for a new JIT in the Model Town case. The Punjab government has agreed to form a new JIT to investigate the case.

Qadri said that 10 people were killed and 71 injured during the incident. According to our information, around 510 people were injured, he said.

The PAT head said that the Justice Najafi headed commission was also formed, for which it was very difficult for them to get the report. For four and a half years we haven’t gotten justice, he informed the court.