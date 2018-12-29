Karachi’s SITE association threatens to close industries if the gas shortage continues

December 29, 2018

The SITE association threatened on Saturday to shut down its industries in Karachi from Monday onward if the gas shortage in industrial areas continues.

The industrialists have also called for a protest in front of Sindh Governor House and Chief Minister House on Tuesday if the government fails to restore the gas supply.

They say the industries in SITE are losing about Rs2.5 billion every day due to the gas shortage.

Due to the crisis, gas loadshedding at CNG stations has been extended by 12 hours. The stations will open after 8pm on Saturday.

 
 


