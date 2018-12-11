Karachi’s CNG stations to be closed indefinitely as the city suffers from gas shortage

The government has decided to shut down all CNG stations for an indefinite time in Karachi due to gas shortage.

Commuters faced immense problems because of the shortage of public transport on roads. Buses and mini-buses may stop their operations too.

There has been a shortage of gas in Karachi for the last four to five days. Two gas fields of SSGC—Tando Jam and Gambat gas field—have been suffering from a gas shortage. The factories and industries are feeling the pressure too. Workers come to factories but cannot do anything as there is no gas.

SITE Association President Saleem Parekh remarked that the situation of gas is quite bad. “It seems like a conspiracy of SSGC and bureaucracy to hamper our exports.” He remarked that exporters will pay the heavy cost of lack of production.

On Monday, the Sui Southern Gas Company asked for a 14% increase in the price of gas. The company asked the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority to increase the price by Rs84, taking it to Rs671 per MMBtu.