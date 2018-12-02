Karachi woman, cousin killed for clicking a selfie together

December 2, 2018

A woman and her cousin were killed for taking a selfie together. 

The deceased’s mother registered a case, after which the woman’s’ father, Abdul Hakeem, and grandfather, Abdul Raheem, were arrested. The woman, identified as Marina, was poisoned to death in Karachi’s Qasba Colony, while her cousin, Salman, was killed in Swat.

The police have touted it to be a case of honour killing. The investigation authorities have ordered the exhumation of the deceased’s remains.

Related: Four men in police custody for allegedly killing five girls for 'honour' in Kohistan in 2012

A case was registered on November 24. At first, the family said that the woman had committed a suicide and her body was buried.

The victim’s mother is not willing to cooperate with the police anymore, said the investigating officer. Three relatives are absconding.

 
 
 

