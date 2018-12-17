Karachi feels the chill as mercury falls

December 17, 2018

PHOTO: AFP

The temperature in Karachi is expected to drop as low as 9°C, shared Met office director, Abdul Rasheed on Monday.

However, the cool winds the city has been witnessing for the past week are expected to stop, he said.

Related: Winter takes hold as Pakistan gears up for cold weather

The breeze, coming from Quetta, has made the weather in the metropolis rather chilly. Health experts have advised citizens to keep warm and cover their nose.

The arrival of Siberian winds caused mercury to drop in Karachi, as well other parts of the country.

 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

Supreme Court orders removal of Rangers checkpoints from Karachi parks

December 17, 2018 8:52 pm

Media boycotts KP assembly session to protest mass layoffs

December 17, 2018 8:41 pm

Why Karachi is getting too hot to handle

December 17, 2018 8:20 pm

Karachi girl puts harasser to shame, police take him into custody

December 17, 2018 12:05 am

ANF foils smuggling bid at Karachi airport

December 16, 2018 10:16 pm

Humain Agay Hi Jana Hai – APS attack victims soldier on

December 16, 2018 8:37 pm

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.