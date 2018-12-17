Karachi feels the chill as mercury falls

The temperature in Karachi is expected to drop as low as 9°C, shared Met office director, Abdul Rasheed on Monday.

However, the cool winds the city has been witnessing for the past week are expected to stop, he said.

The breeze, coming from Quetta, has made the weather in the metropolis rather chilly. Health experts have advised citizens to keep warm and cover their nose.

The arrival of Siberian winds caused mercury to drop in Karachi, as well other parts of the country.