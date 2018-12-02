Karachi police seize 22,000kg of gutka in three months

December 2, 2018




In the last three months, the Karachi police have seized 22,000 kilogrammes of gutka.

Over 400 people have also been arrested for selling and producing gutka.

Despite the fact that production and sale of gutka and mainpur is banned, business is still flourishing in the port city.

Related: Police seal two gutka producing factories in Karachi

It is openly available in several areas like Lyari, Korangi and Orangi and users say they can't stop consuming it. We're addicted, they say.

The Sindh High Court directed on October 20 the local administration to continue its crackdown against the sale of addictive substances like gutka, mawa and mainpuri.

On October 1, 2017, the Sindh cabinet imposed a ban on the sale and use of sheesha, gutka and mainpuri.
 
 
 

See Also

Sindh to file review appeal in the SC against Karachi’s anti-encroachment operation

December 2, 2018 10:41 am

The SBCA and KMC have 15 days to stop commercial activities in Karachi’s residential areas

November 30, 2018 10:50 am

Bangladesh to send cricketers to Pakistan after safety assurances

November 29, 2018 7:49 pm

NAB raids Bahria Town office at Karachi’s Super Highway

November 28, 2018 6:33 pm

Did Clifton’s E-Street businesses get fresh SBCA notices in Karachi?

November 28, 2018 12:49 pm

China says Karachi consulate attack will not affect Pak-China relations

November 28, 2018 11:40 am

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.