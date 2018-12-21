Karachi police arrests man for peddling ice

December 22, 2018

A man suspected to be an ice supplier was arrested near Bilawal Chowrangi in Karachi on Friday.

Police said the suspect came from Hub to Defence daily to supply ice.

Earlier in the day, the Anti-Narcotics Force arrested three suspects and recovered drugs, including heroin and ice, from Islamabad.

Amjad Khan, a Quetta police official, was also among the suspects arrested during the raid in G-9 area of Islamabad.

ANF recovered 1 kilogramme of ice and heroin each, 18 kilogrammes of hashish along with weapons.

The news comes days after State Minister for Interior Shehryar Afridi said that 75% of the female students in Islamabad’s education institutes use ice.

Ice, as it is called on the street, is crystal meth of methamphetamines in the form of crystals. Methamphetamines are a stimulant drug that comes as a white, bitter powder or pill. Crystal meth looks like glass. It is also called speed.

Ice can be swallowed, snorted, smoked or injected. It is most commonly smoked in a glass ice pipe or injected.

 
 


