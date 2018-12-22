Karachi police arrests alleged heroin dealer

An alleged heroin supplier was arrested by the Shah Latif police during a raid in Karachi on Saturday.

He was identified as Siraj. Police said the suspect had hidden the drugs inside women’s sandals.

Siraj supplied heroin in different parts of the metropolis, law enforcers said, adding that a case was registered against him.

A search for his accomplices is under way.

A day earlier, a man suspected to be an ice supplier was arrested near Bilawal Chowrangi.