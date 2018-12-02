Karachi police arrest online taxi service bike driver for robbing passenger

December 2, 2018




The Karachi police arrested on Sunday an employee of an online taxi service for robbing people. The man was employed as a bike driver and would rob people whom he was assigned to drive around. 

After obtaining their location via the online application, he robbed his unsuspecting customers. The arrest was made after an FIR was registered at the Ferozabad police station on behalf of a man identified as Mohammad Tahir.

On November 26 at around 1:15am, Tahir booked a ride using an online taxi app near Tariq Road. He called the driver to learn that he was at the end of the street. Once he saw the bike and confirmed it was the correct licence plate, he got on. The driver drove a few metres before stopping and pulling out a gun. He managed to snatch his mobile phone and wallet before fleeing.

According to the police, the driver isn't alone. There are at least three other people part of this gang and the police are on the look out for them.
 
 
 

