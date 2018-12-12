Karachi police arrest auto-rickshaw gang involved in looting women

The police claimed to have arrested two members of an auto-rickshaw gang involved in street crime in Karachi.

The suspects had allegedly looted at least 200 women. They were arrested after an encounter in the PECHS area.

During interrogation, the suspects confessed that their four-member gang had been robbing women for the last four years.

The suspects told the police that they targeted women only and were involved in street crime in various areas of the city, including Clifton, Tipu Sultan Road, Gulshan-e-Iqbal and PECHS.

The police also seized a cutter from their possession which the suspects used to cut the jewellery of women.

An auto-rickshaw and a motorbike, cash, 50 mobile phones, laptops, 70 ladies handbags and jewellery were also recovered by the police.

The arrested suspects had already been jailed earlier for murders and robberies.

AIGP Karachi Dr Ameer Sheikh announced a cash reward for the team that arrested the street criminals.