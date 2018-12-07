Karachi mayor says he is willing to resign for people’s sake

Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar remarked that he is willing to resign for the sake of the people.

He said that he will not let more houses be destroyed in the anti-encroachment drive in the city.

The system has in Karachi has been destroyed in the last 40 years. “Houses should not be destroyed,” he said. The mayor said that the people who issued NOCs should be held responsible.

Earlier, the Sindh government filed a review petition in the Supreme Court against the ongoing anti-encroachment drive in Karachi. The advocate general filed the petition on behalf of the government.

The petition states that the drive has created many problems for the residents of the city. Daily wage earners have lost their jobs, it said, adding that protests were staged in Mehran Town against it.

People should have been provided other options before the operation started, argued the Sindh government. It wants the government to provide alternate space to those who lost and are likely to lose their shops. The operation should be stopped till then, the petition adds.