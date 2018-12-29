Karachi man kills friend for refusing to return loan

Police had found the body of a man, identified as Farhan, in a box two days ago in Karachi's Surjani Town. The investigators found out that the killer was actually his friend.Zubair, the alleged killer, had given Farhan Rs60,000 as loan some time ago. He confessed before the police. Zubair told investigators that he attacked Farhan with a brick when he was sleeping and then stabbed him to death.Police said that the killer and victim both were living on rent in the same house in Surjani Town.The killer hid Farhan’s body into a box and left it in an empty place.