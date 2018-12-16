Karachi girl puts harasser to shame, police takes him into custody

December 17, 2018

A man was taken into custody by the Darakshan police Sunday after a video of a woman shaming him for allegedly harassing her in Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority (DHA) area went viral a day earlier on social media.

Hera Mannan shared a video on Twitter on Saturday showing a man, later identified as Nabeel Moosa, being shamed by her for asking for her number.

In the video, Moosa’s car number plate is clearly visible.

She told SAMAA TV that a man in a Corolla pulled his car over and asked, “Can I drop you somewhere?”

To this, Mannan responded, “No thanks. My car is parked right here.” However, he started pestering her and asked she give him her number. Mannan said he continued insisting despite her repeated attempts to tell him off.

“I don’t need to point out that it’s obviously wrong to forcefully ask someone for their mobile phone number. More so when the individual has already declined,” she stated. At that point, Mannan said, all she could think of doing was using the phone in her hand to make a video of the incident.

After the video of the accused harassing Mannan went viral on social media, police approached Mannan and explained the ways in which she could take the man to task. Mannan got Section 509 [insulting modesty or causing sexual harassment] of the Pakistan Penal Code added to the FIR.

 
 

