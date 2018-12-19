Karachi food poisoning case: Police arrest restaurant, sister company’s general managers

More than a month after two children died after consuming tainted food in Karachi, the police have arrested the general managers of the restaurant at which they ate, Arizona Grill, and its sister company.

The police conducted raids on Tuesday night at the homes of the general managers, identified as Adnan Aleem and Aamir Akhtar. The restaurant’s owner, Nadeem Mumtaz, obtained pre-arrest bail.

The managers were presented before the city court where the investigation officer said they want to interrogate them and arrest the others involved.

The judge granted the police their three-day physical remand, directing them to present the suspects before the court again on December 22.

The two children, one-and-a-half-year-old Ahmed and his four-year-old brother Mohammad, died on November 10 after eating dinner at Arizona Grill in Defence.

Samples sent for analysis confirmed that the food they consumed had high levels of bacteria in it. The police say that after the investigation is completed they will register a case against the management.

Related: Karachi food poisoning: Court bars food director from giving statements to media

Speaking to the media, South DIG Javed Alam Odho said it took time for the police to analyse the reports and decipher them. He said the food at Arizona Grill had high levels of bacteria and there was food that had long expired in the restaurant’s storeroom. There were rotten mushrooms full of yeast and mold, he said.

We didn’t want to malign or shut down a business without being completely sure of its guilt, he said, adding that now that they have proper evidence the police are sharing it with the public.

They were playing with people’s lives, he lamented, adding that there was beef steak that expired in 2015 and expired mayonnaise in the store as well but the restaurant staff claimed it was not being used. Its presence, among other things, was cause for concern, said DIG Odho.

The main responsibility is of the restaurant’s owner, as he took the responsibility of providing food to the public, said the officer. He assured that the owner would not be able to escape justice.