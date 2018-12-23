Karachi doctors who graduated in 1984 finally get their degrees

December 23, 2018




More than 150 people who graduated in 1984, 1985 and 1988 were finally awarded their degrees during the convocation of Jinnah Sindh Medical University on Sunday.

The graduates were not able to contain their excitement as they finally received their degrees. Many of them have been married now.



The degrees were halted because Sindh Medical College became Jinnah Sindh Medical University. The degrees were to be issued by Karachi University.

A graduate shared that his son has become a doctor. "I felt really bad when he got his degree before me. I am so happy to finally get it now," he said.

 
 
 


