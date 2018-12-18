Kamran Madhuri, four others granted bail in Chakra Goth case

December 18, 2018

The Sindh High Court has granted bail to five, including alleged MQM target killer Kamran Madhuri, in Chakra Goth attack case.

The court also directed the accused to submit surety bonds of Rs500,000 each. They have been accused of ambushing a police van in Chakra Goth in 2011. Three police personnel were killed and several others were injured in the attack.

Before this, Madhuri, who is nominated in 11 cases, has already been granted bail in four cases.

Earlier, the anti-terrorism court hearing case had rejected the bail application of the accused. A case is registered against the accused at Zaman Town Police Station.

 
 


