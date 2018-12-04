Judge to visit APS before finalizing commission report

The judge working on an inquiry into the 2014 attack on the Army Public School in Peshawar will visit it to examine the crime scenes before finalizing his report.

The focal person for the judicial commission, Muhammad Imran Khan, confirmed on Tuesday that Justice Ibrahim Khan would visit APS in two or three days.

The commission recorded all statements by Monday. The last ones to give their version of events were counter-terrorism officials, who investigated the attack. The DSP and inspectors recorded their statements in response to the commission’s queries.

The commission has also sent some queries to the school’s principal.

More than 90 people, including parents, staff, witnesses and injured students have been a part of the inquiry.

The commission has asked the Supreme Court for two more weeks’ time.

Justice Muhammad Ibrahim Khan is a serving judge of the Peshawar High Court.

Around 147 people, including 132 students, were martyred in the attack by militants affiliated with the outlawed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan on December 16, 2014 in one of the worst attacks in Pakistan.

On October 5, the Supreme Court had formed the commission and given it six weeks to report back.