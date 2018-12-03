Journalist shot dead in Peshawar

December 3, 2018

A journalist was shot dead by unidentified armed men on Monday.

Two gunmen on a motorcycle opened fire on a moving car in Peshawar’s Sarband. A cameraman was injured.

The deceased has been identified as Noorul Hassan and the cameraman as Sabir. Hassan belonged to Nowshera. He was working as a reporter for a private news channel.

The vehicle was coming from Hayatabad and the firing occurred at Achini Chowk on Ring Road, said Hayatabad ASP Najamal Husnain. The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital, where Hassan succumbed to his wounds. Sabir is said to be in a critical condition.

The suspects were driving a 125cc motorcycle and fired shots from a 9mm pistol. They have yet to be arrested. The police are reviewing the CCTV footage of the incident.

KP IG took notice of the murder. Chief Capital Officer Qazi Jameelur Rehman has been ordered to oversee the investigation.

KP Union of Journalists condemned the attack.  The KP government and security forces have failed in ensuring the protection of the journalists, they said.

Five journalists have been killed in KP this year. Two journalists, Bashish Elahi and Sohail Khan, were killed in Haripur, Haroon Khan in Swabi, and Ahsanullah Sherpao in Charsadda.

 
 
 

