JIT probing fake accounts case involving Zardari submits report to SC

December 19, 2018

AFP photo

A Joint Investigation Team (JIT), formed to investigate Sindh money laundering case, submitted its report to the Supreme Court on Tuesday.

On September 6, the SC had formed a JIT to probe the money laundering case involving Rs35 billion funneled through fake bank accounts at three local banks.

The JIT interrogated 97 people, including Asif Ali Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur, Anwar Majeed, his son and former Summit Bank president Hussain Lawai.

During investigation, the JIT had also summoned PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari twice but he didn’t appear before the investigators. However, he submitted his reply to the JIT through his lawyers.

The JIT also added the statements of the approvers in its report.

 
 


