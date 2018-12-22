It’s all available online: Ali Zaidi reveals Zardari has been paying taxes for New York apartment

After the PPP denied the PTI’s claims that former president Asif Ali Zardari owns an apartment in New York, Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi took to Twitter to provide evidence to back up their statement.

He posted quarterly statements of account payment coupons from NYC Finance, showing that Zardari had paid taxes to the state of New York this year on the property.

According to the documents, Zardari is listed as the owner of an apartment — apartment 37F, 524 East 72nd Street Manhattan – and his latest taxes are due on January 2.

Just for clarity’s sake… attached are the latest property tax bills of 524 East 72 street, Apt 37F, NY, NY 10021

Bills are all in the name of Asif Ali Zardari.@khurram2004 more info for your petition pic.twitter.com/SkePGurEKo — Ali Haider Zaidi (@AliHZaidiPTI) December 22, 2018

He posted statements from November 16, 2018 and August 24, 2018, to show he has been paying taxes on the property and had no outstanding charges.

Zaidi spoke to SAMAA TV on the issue and said any licensed real estate broker can obtain this information. Anybody can go log into the website and take out the details, he said.

The PPP says he sold the apartment, said the minister. It’s all black and white, he claimed, asking why Zardari paid taxes on the property if he had sold it.

If he’s so nice that he’s paying other people’s taxes then can he please pay my house tax too, he quipped.

This is public information that is all documented, he said.

The PTI recently filed a petition with the ECP seeking Zardari’s disqualification as a member of the National Assembly for failing to disclose all his assets. The PPP has denied this and Zardari has said that he will not be intimidated by adversity.