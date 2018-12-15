Islamabad’s traffic police want to reward your good driving

While police all over the world hand out fines and tickets for bad driving, the traffic police in Islamabad are going to be rewarding good driving.
Minister of State for Interior Sheharyar Afridi inaugurated on Saturday the good citizens patrol team, which will be rewarding people for following traffic rules.
The Islamabad traffic SP said that this step is being taken to encourage people and clear up their misconception about the police only handing out punishments.
They will be rewarding steps like using indicators and staying in their lanes.