Islamabad High Court reserves verdict in Dr Shahid Masood’s bail plea

The Islamabad High Court reserved on Thursday its verdict on Dr Shahid Masood’s bail plea in the PTV corruption case.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani reserved the verdict after hearing arguments from both sides.

On December 11, he challenged the trial court’s decision on his application for post-arrest bail in the Islamabad High Court.

Related: Dr Shahid Masood challenges trial court decision on post-arrest bail

Dr Masood was taken into custody by the Federal Investigation Agency from the Islamabad High Court’s premises on November 23.

The former PTV chairperson is being investigated for his alleged involvement in the embezzlement of Rs38 million. According to the FIA, he signed an agreement with a fake company to obtain the media rights for the Pakistan Cricket Board. The officials had said earlier that the state-owned television channel suffered a huge loss because of the agreement.