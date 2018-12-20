Islamabad High Court reserves verdict in Dr Shahid Masood’s bail plea

December 20, 2018

The Islamabad High Court reserved on Thursday its verdict on Dr Shahid Masood’s bail plea in the PTV corruption case.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani reserved the verdict after hearing arguments from both sides.

On December 11, he challenged the trial court’s decision on his application for post-arrest bail in the Islamabad High Court.

Related: Dr Shahid Masood challenges trial court decision on post-arrest bail

Dr Masood was taken into custody by the Federal Investigation Agency from the Islamabad High Court’s premises on November 23.

The former PTV chairperson is being investigated for his alleged involvement in the embezzlement of Rs38 million. According to the FIA, he signed an agreement with a fake company to obtain the media rights for the Pakistan Cricket Board. The officials had said earlier that the state-owned television channel suffered a huge loss because of the agreement.

 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

Dr Shahid Masood challenges trial court decision on post-arrest bail

December 11, 2018 6:12 pm

Dr Shahid Masood sent to Adiala Jail on 14-day judicial remand

November 29, 2018 12:12 pm

FIA gets five-day physical remand of Dr Shahid Masood

November 24, 2018 11:19 am

PTV corruption case: Dr Shahid Masood’s bail extended till Nov 23

November 12, 2018 6:55 pm

Shahid Masood asks court to bar FIA from arresting him

October 27, 2018 8:35 pm

Shahid Masood’s bail plea rejected in PTV corruption case

September 14, 2018 2:49 pm

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.