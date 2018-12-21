Islamabad accountability court staff won’t be off this weekend

In the run-up to the verdict on the references against Nawaz Sharif, the Islamabad accountability court staff’s Saturday and Sunday offs have been cancelled.

The accountability court is hearing two references against Nawaz — the Al Azizia Steel Mills and Flagship Investment cases. He has already been convicted in a case pertaining to the Sharif family’s properties in London. The verdict on the National Accountability Bureau’s reference against Nawaz will be announced on Monday, December 24.

Judge Arshad Malik directed the deputy commissioner to make security arrangements and the accountability court staff to stay late to prepare for the verdict on Monday.

Attendance for all staff has been made mandatory. Earlier in the day, the Islamabad accountability court allowed Nawaz to submit new documents in the Flagship reference.

NAB’s objections were set aside and the court will admit the new documents.

The documents relate to Hassan Nawaz’s assets. The court said that in order to provide complete justice, documents are allowed to be presented.

Nawaz’s lawyer also requested Justice Malik to announce the verdict on December 26 instead of December 24. You will have to examine a lot of documents, he said. However, the judge said he would announce it on December 24.