Is the KP government building roads at a higher cost? The German ambassador thinks so

Germany’s Ambassador to Pakistan Martin Kobler took a dig at the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and remarked that it is building roads at a much higher cost.

The ambassador tweeted that the villagers built a 12-inch layer road in Azakhel at a cost of Rs4 million. The road was financed by a German NGO. He asked why the same length road was built by the KP government in Rs10 million.

Look at this road at azakheel bala build by the villagers, financed by #Germany s @KfWpress. 1 km build by villagers cost 4 mio with a 12 inch layer. same road build by @KPGovernment costs 10 mio pkr with lower quality (6 inches). CAN YOU TELL ME WHY?? pic.twitter.com/xpoUxeOWAg — Martin Kobler (@KoblerinPAK) December 5, 2018

Reacting to Mr Kobler’s tweet, PTI’s Nowshera MNA Imran Khattak said that the contractors didn’t keep their share on the projects funded by the NGO. The government has to pay taxes on its projects and the cost increases by 22%.