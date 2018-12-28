Is PTI gearing up to form government in Sindh?

PTI, whose a part of the opposition in Sindh, has predicted PPP's downfall and party leaders expressed their desire to form the government in this province too. PTI is already in power in the centre, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa."We will get all the parties together to work together for the fall of the PPP government in Sindh," said PTI's Khurram Sher Zaman. "We are not going to wait for five more years."He remarked, "We will form our government in Sindh."Another party leader Haleem Adil Sheikh demanded Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah's resignation. "Shah is a white collar criminal," he said. Bilawal is the head of thieves, Sheikh added.On Thursday, Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said that the government has decided to put the names of 172 people being investigated by the JIT in the case on the no-fly list and on Friday the complete list surfaced.The list includes PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and his father Asif Ali Zardari. Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Zardari’s sister MNA Faryal Talpur, Sindh Excise Minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla, former Sindh chief minister Qaim Ali Shah, former Sindh home minister Sohail Anwar Siyal, Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Sheikh and Ali Nawaz Mehar, a former minister of state for industries, have been named too.On December 24, the JIT investigating the case presented a report to the Supreme Court saying that 32 fake accounts had been used by the Omni Group, Bahria Town and Zardari Group to funnel Rs42 billion. There were 19 contractors involved in this, said the report.It also said that Zardari, in his capacity as president of Pakistan, was involved in the misuse of authority and funds amounting to Rs1.5 billion.