Investigators identify weapon used in Ali Raza Abidi’s murder

The investigating agencies probing the assassination of Ali Raza Abidi have identified the weapon that was used in the former MQM MNA’s murder, SAMAA TV reported on Wednesday.

The forensic report revealed that the same weapon was used in the killing of a man, identified as Ehtisham, in Liaquatabad on December 10.

Abidi was assassinated outside his home by a 30-bore pistol in Karachi’s Khayaban-e-Ghazi area Tuesday night.

The investigators expressed the belief that the people who killed Ehtisham were contract killers.

Police also interrogated Abidi’s security guard, who told police he was hired by Abidi only two months ago.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has given the investigators a 10-day deadline to restore peace in the city. The ban on recruitment in police department has also been lifted.

Police registered a case against unidentified men on the complaint of Abidi’s father at the Gizri police station.

‘Abidi’s murder could be a result of infighting within MQM factions’

Abidi’s assassination could be a result of differences between various factions of the MQM, said a CTD official.

Raja Umar Khattab said that the trained killers assassinated Abidi within 10 seconds and flee the scene.

The investigators said that hate speeches being delivered from London are a threat to peace in Karachi.

“MQM’s founder is provoking his followers to attack rivals,” a government official requesting anonymity said, adding that the Sindh government will ask the Foreign Office to raise the matter with the British government.

Additional reporting by Roohan Ahmed