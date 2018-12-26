Interior minister wants public to notice ‘drop’ in Karachi’s crime rate

This was stated by Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Afridi while speaking to the media a day after former MQM-Pakistan MNA Ali Raza Abidi was killed in a gun attack outside his residence in Defence’s Khayaban-e-Ghazi in Karachi on Tuesday night.He was hit by three bullets. Abidi was shifted to PNS Shifa, where he succumbed to his injuries.The interior minister termed Abidi’s murder a tragedy. “We will finish terrorism,” he claimed, shamelessly saying that Karachi is a place of peace and will continue to be despite the dismal situation of law and order in the metropolis currently.Speaking more on peace, Afridi said sacrifices by the security institutions has brought peace to Karachi.“It is our collective responsibility to promote the positive side for the public. Don’t create panic,” Afridi suggested.In an amateur comment he placed blame on those who want to destabilise Pakistan and CPEC saying that such groups are the ones who create panic.“You and I ought to remind the public of how this city was in the past,” he said claiming that this didn’t mean the government is turning a blind eye to the law and order situation.As Pakistanis and Muslims, it is our belief that shahadat is the greatest honour, but it is the state’s responsibility [to protect one’s life], Afridi said, adding that all stakeholders should cooperate with the provinces to set an example.He appreciated MQM saying the party is their coalition partner. He praised the three factions of the party for not creating panic and taking the law into their own hands after hearing news of Abidi’s murder.He dismissed the idea of the provincial government taking responsibility for the law and situation after the 18th Amendment and made a vague comment, “It is all about Pakistan.” He requested the nation to come together when an individual is targeted.Diverting the conversation from finding Abidi’s killers, he said we should look at the drop in Karachi’s crime rate.Interestingly, according to a report prepared by CPLC earlier this year, at least 279 incidents of robbery, mobile snatching, theft and kidnapping were reported in Defence Housing Authority from January to May 2018.According to the report, Khayaban-e-Shujaat, Khayaban-e-Ittehad link from Korangi, Khayaban-e-Shahbaz links roads, Badar Commercial, Khadda Market, Do Darya Phase 8 and Defence Library are the potential locations of street crimes in DHA.The report said the rate of street crimes remained high in adjoining areas around the DHA, including Kala Pul, Zamzama road, Gizri, PNS Shifa, Abdullah Ghazi and Shireen Jinnah colony.